‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’ brings the King to life in upcoming Studio Tenn show

“I feel a lot of people think art is not art if it is not recognizable and it is totally ok. The wonderful thing about art is it can be practically anything you want it to be. If my art grabs anyone’s attention or makes them stop and think for a moment, then I think I accomplished in making art and what I want the viewer to experience,” states local artist and educator Rebecca Hollen. She remembers, “My formal education started at Kilgore College. I fell in love with art through a lecture one of the professors was giving about renaissance art and I was hooked. It was a big moment for me, furthering me to want to pursue art. I transferred to the University of Texas at Tyler where I received my Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, Master of Arts degree, and Master of Fine Arts degree. I love learning. I never once got bored or lost any interest the whole time during my art education. It was hard at times, but I never once regretted my decision to pursue art, and this was the path I needed to take. I am from Gilmer, and I commuted an hour to school and an hour back every day while I was working on my degrees at UT Tyler. A lot of people are shocked by this, but I was very dedicated and determined. After I graduated college, I became a middle school art teacher and then a high school art teacher. I try to participate in community projects when I can and encourage my students to do the same. I think it is important that my students see me as a practicing artist and being a part of the community. They need to know I practice what I preach, and I tell them I am an artist first and educator/teacher second.”