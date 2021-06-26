Cancel
‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’ brings the King to life in upcoming Studio Tenn show

By Staff Reports
williamsonhomepage.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio Tenn Theatre Company and Artists Lounge Live have joined together to present “Elvis My Way” Aug. 6-8 at the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship, 336 Ernest Rice Lane in Franklin. The show stars Brandon Bennett, who appeared in Chicago’s “Million Dollar Quartet.”. He...

www.williamsonhomepage.com
