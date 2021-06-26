Cancel
Solato, a Toronto gelato shop founded in Israel, hit with deluge of negative reviews

By Tyler Dawson
wiartonecho.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Toronto gelato shop was the target of a deluge of one-star reviews online, seemingly because the company was founded in Israel. The negative review campaign comes on the heels of a wave of anti-Semitism in Canada, including a Toronto cannabis store that had its windows smashed and swastikas painted on the walls, and two incidents where Edmonton police investigated after homes were approached by people making anti-Semitic remarks.

