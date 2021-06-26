Solato, a Toronto gelato shop founded in Israel, hit with deluge of negative reviews
A Toronto gelato shop was the target of a deluge of one-star reviews online, seemingly because the company was founded in Israel. The negative review campaign comes on the heels of a wave of anti-Semitism in Canada, including a Toronto cannabis store that had its windows smashed and swastikas painted on the walls, and two incidents where Edmonton police investigated after homes were approached by people making anti-Semitic remarks.www.wiartonecho.com