The sun rode high in the sky on Friday afternoon, its harsh glare and long shadows impartial to the game being played on Citi Field. Slotted somewhere between these absolutes of light and darkness stood Aaron Nola, the Phillies beleaguered ace. His season, thus far, was colored much like the field — flashes of brilliance overshadowed by a lack of command and inefficiency that felt distinctly out of character. Two starts prior to Friday night, he had held the New York Yankees to 3 hits over 7.2 scoreless innings. In his last outing against San Francisco, he didn’t make it out of the 3rd.