Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Hyundai Mobis develops Clusterless HUD

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai Mobis has developed the claimed world’s first ‘Clusterless HUD’ which integrates the functions of the instrument cluster and the HUD (Heads-Up Display). “Entering the era of full-scale electric vehicles, the utilisation of the interior space of the vehicle has become ever more important,” the supplier said in a statement. “As a response to this, [we have] proactively introduced new display technology which has been optimised for autonomous driving and electrification.”

www.just-auto.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Mobis#Hud#Avnt Lrb#Video#Navigation And Telematics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Health Serviceselkhornmediagroup.com

Emergency allotments in July for SNAP recipients

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by Oregon Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in July. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Auto giant Stellantis makes its move on EVs

The huge automaker Stellantis — whose brands include Dodge, Peugeot, Jeep, Citroën, Opel and more — is pouring over $35 billion into vehicle electrification efforts through 2025, it announced Thursday. They include an EV from Dodge, the North American performance division, coming in 2024. (Slogan: "Tear Up the Streets… Not...
Real EstateArkansas Online

Mortgage leeway offered for covid-hit borrowers, HUD says

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is urging struggling homeowners to request a mortgage payment forbearance from their servicer. If homeowners need assistance, the covid-19 forbearance -- a reduction or pause in their mortgage payment -- can be requested by the borrower, according to a news release. More...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

31 Republicans request IG investigate billions in possible COVID-19-related fraud

Republicans have sent a letter to the Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General requesting an investigation into coronavirus-related unemployment fraud. "The Department of Labor must be thoroughly audited. We must determine the total amount of money that has been fraudulently distributed throughout the last two years," Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado said in a Thursday statement. "I am deeply concerned that American taxpayer dollars have even gone to overseas foreign nationals posing as American citizens."
CarsTimes Union

Vehicle Cleaning and Sanitation Service at Mathews Hyundai

Mathews Hyundai is Offering its Customers Vehicle Cleaning and Sanitation Services. Customers can now take their Hyundai vehicle to Mathews Hyundai in Marion, Ohio, for cleaning and sanitation services. The dealership has well-trained staff who will meticulously clean the interior of the vehicle. They will also disinfect the vehicle interior and clean hard-to-reach places so that the customers have a satisfying driving experience.
EconomySt. Louis American

HUD Secretary Fudge wants more Blacks saying ‘there is no place like home’

Student load debt and other factors are standing in the way of more Black Americans purchasing homes, says Marcia L. Fudge, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary, and she vows to address them immediately. “Homeownership is the cornerstone of the American Dream and the best way to build generational wealth....
U.S. Politicsrismedia.com

Will HUD Restore Discriminatory Effects Rule?

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge is proposing restoring HUD’s Discriminatory Effects Standard. The proposal would remove the Department’s 2020 disparate impact rule and restore the 2013 discriminatory effects rule. The details:. HUD believes the 2013 rule is more consistent with decades of caselaw...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Kia and Hyundai Motor collaborate with Next Hydrogen to develop advanced alkaline water electrolysis system

Kia Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company have signed a memorandum of understanding with Next Hydrogen Corporation, a Canadian company specializing in water electrolysis technology and a subsidiary of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., bolstering their efforts to usher in a global hydrogen society through cost-effective production of clean hydrogen. Under the...
U.S. Politicsaba.com

HUD to Propose Reinstating 2013 ‘Disparate Impact’ Rule

The Department of Housing and Urban Development last week proposed to recodify its 2013 discriminatory effects rule. If finalized, it would overturn HUD’s September 2020 final rule that conformed HUD’s 2013 disparate impact rule with the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs v. Inclusive Communities Project, which recognized disparate impact analysis to demonstrate discrimination claims under the FHA but added key limitations to ensure the burden of proof in disparate impact cases is with the plaintiffs. The 2020 final rule never took effect because a Massachusetts federal district court judge stayed the rule pending consideration of consumer advocates’ challenge to the rule as arbitrary and capricious.
Reading, PAbctv.org

HUD, HHS Officials to Discuss Joint Effort on COVID-19 Vaccinations in Reading

Berks Community Health Center to host discussion and walk-up vaccine clinic. On Tuesday, June 29, during a visit to the Berks Community Health Center in Reading, Pa., federal officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will discuss a joint agency effort in the mid-Atlantic region to increase access to COVID-19 prevention and treatment services among underserved communities, including among HUD-assisted households and people experiencing homelessness. Reading Mayor Eddie Morán and leaders from the Berks Community Health Center and Reading Housing Authority will join the discussion.|
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

City Council to look at agreement on HUD vouchers Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will be asked to enter into a Cooperative Agreement with the City of Newton Housing Authority as part of its agenda on Tuesday. According to the background information provided to the council from Director of Planning and Development Ryan Hvitlok, the Section 8...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Sen. Rubio wants more HUD checks following I-TEAM reports on Hilltop Village

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our I-TEAM investigation into the mice infestation at Hilltop Village Apartments in Northwest Jacksonville has helped uncover a statewide problem. Hilltop Village Apartments is an affordable housing complex managed by Cambridge Management, Inc., and now, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is calling on HUD to inspect the dozens of properties managed by Cambridge Management across the state of Florida.
Spruce Pine, NCaveryjournal.com

Community Housing Coalition partners with HUD landlord event July 27

HIGH COUNTRY — With soaring real estate values, record-low interest rates, and sharp increases in rental dues, the housing shortage continues to surge throughout our mountain communities. Individuals with low- to moderate-income are finding it impossible to locate affordable housing, weather for purchase of for rent. The lower a family’s income, the more difficult the search for quality housing becomes.
Economyjust-auto.com

Russia H1/June sales increase sharply

Russia sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles increased by 36.9% in the first half of the year and by 28.7% in June, 2021. In the first half of 2021, sales of new cars and LCVs in the country rose 37%, compared to the same period in 2020 or by 234,790 sold units and amounted to 870,749 cars, according to the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee (AEB AMC).
Nashville, TNNashville Post

HUD to decide fate of East Nashville housing complex

Tenants of the Berkshire Place residential complex in South Inglewood may be facing the loss of their homes due to gentrification — as their landlord awaits federal approval of a request that could result in a mixed-use development. With an address of 1500 Porter Road, Berkshire Place offers 195 Section-8...
Technologyjust-auto.com

Continental opens China New Development Centre

Continental is strengthening its software operations with a New Development Centre in Chongqing, China. “With this step, we are programming our organisation for increased growth in China as the world’s largest automotive market,” said Continental CEO, Nikolai Setzer. “The key to success there is local value creation, which we are...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Should Lexus Build A Luxury Hydrogen Car?

A recent rumor out of Japan claims Lexus will revive its GS nameplate, this time as a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle based on the 2021 Toyota Mirai. Lexus killed off the midsize GS sedan after the 2020 model year with no direct replacement planned. This news got us thinking about the viability of such a car. Every fuel cell vehicle currently and previously offered in the United States has worn a mainstream badge from Honda, Hyundai, or Toyota; no luxury automaker has sold one here in the US. Would Lexus break new ground by offering a more luxurious FCEV, or is there a reason why no other automakers have attempted it? Let's go over the pros and cons of a hydrogen-propelled GS.
Businessjust-auto.com

Thermal systems supplier announces Jeep deal

TI Fluid Systems said it would supply the thermal coolant fluid carrying systems for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. It will be supplying EV coolant thermal loops and bundle assemblies that are made of the company’s traditional materials, as well as introducing new in house-developed high temperature rated plastic polymer tubes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy