Hyundai Mobis develops Clusterless HUD
Hyundai Mobis has developed the claimed world’s first ‘Clusterless HUD’ which integrates the functions of the instrument cluster and the HUD (Heads-Up Display). “Entering the era of full-scale electric vehicles, the utilisation of the interior space of the vehicle has become ever more important,” the supplier said in a statement. “As a response to this, [we have] proactively introduced new display technology which has been optimised for autonomous driving and electrification.”www.just-auto.com