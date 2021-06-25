Hyundai Mobis develops Clusterless HUD

A recent rumor out of Japan claims Lexus will revive its GS nameplate, this time as a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle based on the 2021 Toyota Mirai. Lexus killed off the midsize GS sedan after the 2020 model year with no direct replacement planned. This news got us thinking about the viability of such a car. Every fuel cell vehicle currently and previously offered in the United States has worn a mainstream badge from Honda, Hyundai, or Toyota; no luxury automaker has sold one here in the US. Would Lexus break new ground by offering a more luxurious FCEV, or is there a reason why no other automakers have attempted it? Let's go over the pros and cons of a hydrogen-propelled GS.