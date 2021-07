For Dallas Cowboys fans who are hungry for some football, the news that the team will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks is welcome. It is does have to be admitted it is edited to try and create storylines and sometimes drama. Still, there is no other thing that gives us this kind of look into the team during training camp and preseason. And in one particular area, we can hope to gain some insight. That is how the coaches and staff operate and run things, interact with the players and each other, and make decisions along the way to the final roster cuts.