Mosquito-borne viruses have proven to be particularly insidious, with dengue easily ranking as one of the worst offenders. Moreover, developing a viable vaccine against dengue virus has been especially challenging because the pathogen is actually four different serotypes. Without protection against all four, a vaccine can wind up doing more harm than good. To help vaccine developers overcome this hurdle, researchers at the UNC School of Medicine investigated samples from children enrolled in a dengue vaccine trial to identify the specific kinds of antibody responses that correlate with protection against dengue virus disease. Findings from the new study were published recently in the Journal of Clinical Investigation through an article entitled “Dengue vaccine breakthrough infections reveal properties of neutralizing antibodies linked to protection.”