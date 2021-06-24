‘Babylon’: Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire, & More Join Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood Film

This weekend, Amazon Studios released a horrible monster of a film called The Tomorrow War. It stars Chris Pratt and a bunch of aliens who eat humans and shoot darts. The story: In the future, humans are badly losing a war with these huge and very fast matriarchal aliens who are, by all appearances, technologically primitive—though they have a spaceship that can travel the great interstellar nothingness of space. Anyway, the humans in the future need more bodies for the war, so they use a time machine to go to the past to recruit humans. One of the humans is Dan (Pratt). He is unhappy about his job (high school science teacher) and hates his father for reasons that are not really convincing. He goes to the future and fights these damn aliens.