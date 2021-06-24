‘Babylon’: Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire, & More Join Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood Film
From the very beginning, Damien Chazelle has had it easy getting A-listers for his movies. His directorial debut Whiplash was basically a two-hander led by Miles Teller and JK Simmons. The trend has continued through La La Land and First Man, too, and we already know the stellar group he’s putting together for Babylon. Well, the cast for that just got better with four new additions.punchdrunkcritics.com