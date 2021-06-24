‘Swan Song’ Trailer: Udo Kier Takes Center Stage As A Retired Hairdresser On One Final Style Mission

Legendary German actor Udo Kier has had one Hell of a weird career. Many of the great auteurs seek out his eccentric talents on the regular, leading to a prolific run of over 200 starring and supporting big screen roles. He’s worked with everyone from Gus Van Sant, Werner Herzog, Lars von Trier, and many more, while also stealing scenes in movies for up and coming directors. But true shots at the spotlight are rare, and filmmaker Todd Stephens (Another Gay Movie) has afforded Kier one in his latest, Swan Song, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival.