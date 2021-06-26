LWC launches effort to get Louisianans back to work as federal unemployment benefits end

Iowa Workforce Development has announced an increase to the maximum weekly benefits paid to unemployed Iowans that went into effect on Sunday. This statutorily required annual review of wages covered by unemployment insurance triggered the increase. The maximum weekly benefit allowed with zero dependents was at $493 in 2020 and has now risen to $531. Incrementally, those with one dependent went from a maximum benefit of $512 to $551; those with two from $531 to $571; with three from $559 to $601; and for four or more dependents from $605 to $651. Iowa Workforce Development reports that about half of those eligible for unemployment benefits have enough earnings to qualify for the maximum. Also, on July 1, the workers’ compensation maximum weekly benefit for temporary total disability, healing period, permanent total disability and death rose to $2,005. For permanent partial disability, the weekly maximum will be at $1,845. More details are available by following the link included below.