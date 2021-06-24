PHOTOS: Yeah…Disney’s Contemporary Resort Is Still a Hot Mess
It seems like something is ALWAYS under construction in Disney World. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been working on its entrance and they are updating their rooms to include a Moana theme. The Harmonious barges in the World Showcase Lagoon regularly seem to have people working on them, the Jungle Cruise has been getting updates for the past few months, and TRON Lightcycle Run is still in progress! A few months ago, construction began on the main guest rooms at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and today we wanted to show you what the hotel currently looks like.www.disneyfoodblog.com
