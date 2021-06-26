More Disney World Park Passes Added (Again) For the Day Fireworks Return!

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIf you’re planning to visit Disney World this summer and haven’t already gotten your Park Pass reservations, now is the time to do so!. Park Passes can fill up quickly (especially for popular days, like July 1st — when fireworks are set to return to Disney World). We saw some Park Passes added for this summer, and then certain dates started to fill up again. But, today MORE Park Passes have been added for June and July!

