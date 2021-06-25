What Outage? New Shreveport Neighborhood Gets Its Own Power Grid

Like it or not, getting our electricity from renewable sources is the way of the future. Harnessing the abundant energy in the form of solar, wind, or tidal power seems to be the next big frontier in energy. If you don't believe me, just take a drive across the flatter portion of our country (AKA the Great Plains) and you'll see all the proof you need. The sheer amount of wind and solar farms is staggering - now, it looks like that green energy is making it's way to Shreveport in a very big way.