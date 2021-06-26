Higgins' HR lifts MoonDogs to victory

MANKATO — Matthew Higgins hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies 5-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game Friday at ISG Field.

Cole Andavolgyi’s RBI single put the MoonDogs on top 1-0 in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Higgins had an RBI double and scored on Adrian Torres’ single to make it 3-0.

Willmar scored three runs in the ninth to tie the game.

The MoonDogs (16-8) host LaCrosse on Saturday, starting at 6:35 p.m.

The Free Press