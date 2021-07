When talking about the offense most around Paul Brown Stadium have been quietly optimistic heading into 2021. After missing the playoffs last season, head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals aggressively retooled in the offseason brining in skilled players through free agency and the draft, as well as hiring a handful of new assistants. The next step in the process will focus on player development. For the Bengals to snap their postseason drought, some of their younger players will have to take the next step in their development as impactful pros.