Volunteers with Mission Serve work to put new shingles on a roof and construct a flatform for stairs and a ramp in Brunswick Wednesday morning. Project Coordinator Joe Monk said that Mission Serve volunteers have been serving in Columbus County since the destruction from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. He said he continues to be amazed by the on-going support from area churches that provide meals for the volunteers, and he thanked the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina for providing lodging for the week.