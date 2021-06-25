Cancel
Neil Peart’s Classic Car Collection to Hit Auction

By Ryan Reed
 15 days ago
The Neil Peart estate announced an auction of classic cars once owned by the late Rush drummer and lyricist. The vehicles, which the musician once dubbed "the Silver Surfers," will be sold during Gooding & Company's two-day Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, set for Aug. 13 and 14 in Pebble Beach, Calif.

