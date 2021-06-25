Neil Peart’s Classic Car Collection to Hit Auction

Mid-August on the Monterey Peninsula is not just a big deal for automotive enthusiasts, tourism, and charity, it’s a huge deal. That was the very pointed message delivered to Monterey County’s Board of Supervisors from their constituents, especially from the area’s long-suffering tourism industry. The supervisors got the message and pledged to do whatever they could do, while assuring public safety, to allow the 30 shows, parades, and auctions to resume this year. So, beginning on Friday afternoon, August 6, with vintage race cars parading into downtown Monterey for the annual Cruise-In to the confetti celebration for the Best of Show at Pebble Beach on Sunday, August 15, it’s all happening for 2021. Here are highlights from the week’s major players.