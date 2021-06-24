Cancel
Saguache, CO

Mountain Valley School District is accepting applications for the following

Mountain Valley School District is accepting applications for the following positions for the 2021-2022 school year: Math Teacher (9-12); English Language Arts Teacher (9-12); School Counselor (K-12); Music Teacher (K-12); Educational Stability Interventionist Successful applicants will: Hold or be able to obtain a valid teaching license from the Colorado Department of Education with an appropriate endorsement. Prioritize relationships with all stakeholders while creating engaging learning experiences. Demonstrate strong classroom instruction and management skills. Possess strong interpersonal skills and a growth mindset. Applications and salary schedules are available for download on the district website at: http://mountainvalleyschool.org. Please include a resume, cover letter, transcripts, and 3 current letters of recommendation. Completed applications can be submitted to: Attn: Travis Garoutte Mountain Valley School District PO BOX 127 Saguache, CO 81149 or emailed to: garouttet@valley.k12.co.us For more information, please call 719-655-0268. Mountain Valley School is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

