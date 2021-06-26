Two Men Charged in Mountain View Burglary
Hawai’i Island Police have arrested and charged two men following a brief standoff Tuesday afternoon, June 22, on Uhini Ana Road in Mountain View. On Thursday afternoon, June 24, 2021, after conferring with County Prosecutors, police charged 33-year-old Wesley Kaimana Brooks, of Puna, with first-degree burglary and 30-year-old Peter J. Vana-Staudinger, of Hilo, with first-degree burglary as well as first-degree Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle (UEMV).bigislandnow.com