(KMAland) -- The Royals snapped their skid while the Cardinals won in extras on Friday in MLB action. Royals (34-47): Salvador Perez and Hanser Alberto both went deep and combined to drive in three and score four runs for the Royals in a 7-4 win over the Twins. Whit Merrifield and Carlos Santana also had two hits each in the win for KC. Richard Lovelady (1-0) grabbed the win with two innings of shutout relief. Scott Barlow threw a clean ninth for his third save.