Farm Credit announces latest grants to support western North Dakota communities
Farm Credit organizations in western North Dakota today announced six grants totaling $140,640 through the Rural Community Grant Fund. The fund was established as a partnership between Farm Credit Services of Mandan and Farm Credit Services of North Dakota – the two largest providers of agricultural loans in western North Dakota – and AgriBank Farm Credit Bank, their St. Paul, Minn.-based funding bank, to help communities impacted by mineral development.www.willistonherald.com