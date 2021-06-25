‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 Episode Titles Revealed

Ten seasons and a lifetime later has seen The Walking Dead come from being a comic book to a live-action show to a phenomenon that a lot of people are ready to see end for good. Others are already lamenting what’s been lost and what was never seen as well as what they feel should have happened. But if years of watching TV and movies have taught us anything, and thankfully it has in a way, very few ideas are ever going to reach the small screen in their original form. This has been made pretty clear over the years as TWD fans have pointed out one inaccuracy after another and have even taken to calling out the show and the creator for the supposed lack of commitment that’s gone on during certain seasons. Season 11 though was already bound to shape up as something that would open the world of TWD up even further than it had been to date, since throughout the series it’s been seen that the main group, of which few are left, has had to endure one trial after another, racking up losses as they’ve gone along, and are only now going to understand that their own experience has been just a small part of the apocalypse that gripped the world.