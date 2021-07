Tyler, the Creator has been on a monumental roll with his last three albums. They have all been contenders for the best album of the year, and his latest effort Call Me If You Get Lost has been a huge hit amongst fans. The project contains some of Tyler's best production yet and it also features some impeccable storytelling that sees Tyler at his best lyrically. What makes the project special is that Tyler made most of the arrangements himself, and it just goes to show how talented he really is.