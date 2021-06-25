Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Konami’s Working On Crimesight, Not A New Silent Hill

By Saqib Mansoor
segmentnext.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good news is that Konami has been working on a brand new game called Crimesight. The bad news being that the announcement waters down any lingering hopes of seeing a new Silent Hill game, at least in the near future. Konami has so far shared only a few details...

segmentnext.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Konami#Recruiting#Crime Rates#Working On Crimesight#Pvp#Crimesight En
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Dead Space and Silent Hill are back! | VGC Off the Record

This is a blog post, where VGC writers post irreverent and (occasionally) entertaining coverage of video game culture. This week hosts Steven McInerney, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson discuss the biggest news of the past seven days, including the reported return of Silent Hill and Dead Space. VGC Off the...
Video GamesGamasutra

Konami and The Medium dev Bloober Team partner to create new games

Konami Digital Entertainment has signed a strategic partnership with The Medium developer Bloober Team to create games based on existing and new properties. In a short press release, Konami said it has been looking to collaborate with "highly regarded development partners" on a variety of projects, but noted it still intends to create its own games in-house.
Businessegmnow.com

New partnership between Konami and Bloober Team sure feels like a Silent Hill tease

A new partnership between a well-known Japanese game company and a horror-loving indie studio is sending a lot of mixed emotions through the world’s Silent Hill fans today. “Konami, one of the world’s largest game publisher, and Bloober Team, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement,” the announcement kicks off. “It will include jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how.”
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Silent Hill, but also Metal Gear and Castlevania: Konami entrusts IPs to external teams?

Still rumors for the universe of the intellectual properties of Konami, which seems to be preparing for a return to the scene in a big way of many of its historical IPs.The source of the indiscretion is the editorial staff of VGC, which in the past has been able to prove itself well informed about various news coming to the world of video games. According to the latter, not only are there already two Silent Hill games in development – one entrusted to Bloober Team and the other to a Japanese team -, but also the Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid series is in the process of finding new sponsors. After the cold reception reserved for Contra: Rogue Corps and Metal Gear: Survive – writes VGC, – Konami would in fact have decided to entrust the new chapters of its great sagas to external development teams. Sources consulted by the English-speaking editorial staff would have revealed plans linked to unpublished titles for the Castlevania series and Metal Gear Solid. At the moment, VGC speaks of ” intentions “, specifying that the publication windows would still be ” several years away “.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Silent Hill Reboot Rumors Fly As Konami Partners With Bloober Team

The long rumored Silent Hill reboot has gained new strength as Konami and Bloober Team announce a new “strategic cooperation agreement.”. According to a press release (1, 2) from earlier today, the partnership will see Konami and Bloober Team “jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how…to produce games from existing and new IPs.”
Video GamesGamespot

Abandoned And The Silent Hill Conspiracy

While Blue Box Game Studios have fervently denied any connection to Hideo Kojima and Silent Hill, the internet has continued to find odd correlations between Blue Box Game Studios, Abandoned, Hideo Kojima, and Silent Hill. This is that story. According to Hassan Kahraman, Abandoned will be revealed in the coming...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Konami Teams Up With Layers Of Fear Dev For Alleged 'Silent Hill-Related' Project

The "will they, won't they" concerning Konami and the future of Silent Hill is not even close to a new conversation, so much so it's almost a bore at this point. Still, with the Abandoned game inciting Hideo Kojima-related conspiracy theories and rumors of a new Silent Hill game having run rampant for years now, it looks like there might actually be some substance to the latest report. Konami and Bloober Team, the studio behind Layers of Fear and The Medium, issued a new press release to media talking about a fresh partnership between the two companies.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

New Silent Hill game could be in development, but fans are worried

A new partnership with Konami has reignited rumors that a Bloober Team Silent Hill game could be on the way. However, fans are concerned about the studio taking the reins of the series. These new Silent Hill game rumors have been around since the cancellation of Silent Hills, which the...
Video GamesPolygon

Konami’s new Contra game coming to phones

Contra is back with a new entry that’s coming exclusively to mobile devices. On Monday, Konami announced Contra Returns, a new take on the side-scrolling run-and-gun series that’s coming on July 26. The new game will bring a few updates to the arcade original including new weapons and characters. Contra...
Video GamesDen of Geek

Silent Hill: Bloober Team Rumors Devastate Blue Box Conspiracy Theorists

Konami and developer Bloober Team (The Medium, Layers of Fear, Blair Witch) have announced that they’ve entered into a partnership that many fans suspect will eventually result in Bloober Team developing a new Silent Hill game. Granted, the press release doesn’t mention Silent Hill by name, but representatives from Konami...
Video GamesNME

Horror game developer Bloober Team partner with ‘Silent Hill’ publisher

The rumour that won’t go away just got even harder to ignore. It’s been long talked about that there’s a new ‘Silent Hill’ game in development, with some suggesting it’s going to be announced at an upcoming, unannounced Sony showcase as a console exclusive, but things just got complicated, as the Konami, the publisher that owns the brand, has partnered with horror developer, Bloober Team, to develop games.
BusinessComicBook

The Medium Developer Announces New Partnership With Silent Hill Publisher

Konami and The Medium developer Bloober Team has officially announced a "strategic partnership" that will see the two "jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how." If that sounds extremely vague, it is because it is. While no "selected contents" have been announced as of yet, Bloober Team is known for its horror video games, Konami is the publisher of the Silent Hill franchise, and there have been previous reports about Bloober Team working on a Silent Hill video game.
Businesscgmagonline.com

Bloober Team And Konami Announce New Strategic Partnership

Bloober Team, the studio behind recent horror titles like The Medium and Konami, the owners of some of the biggest gaming IP’s in the industry, including one of the biggest horror IP’s, have just announced a partnership to develop “selected contents”. The news of a brand new Silent Hill game...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Bloober Team signs strategic co-operation agreement with Konami, possible Silent Hill game?

Ever since the infamous Kojima/Konami split, many have speculated whether another Silent Hill game would ever get developed. Recent rumors over another game known as Abandoned have sparked speculation over a possible Kojima Silent Hill game, but it seems that Konami has stepped in by officially announcing a new “strategic co-operation agreement” with Bloober Team instead.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Bloober Team reportedly working on a Silent Hill project

In a new partnership, Bloober Team, creators of The Medium, will be teaming up with Konami, publishers of the Silent Hill series, to reportedly create a new game in the franchise. This “strategic cooperation agreement” between Bloober Team and Konami will “include jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how,” according...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Silent Hill Is An Iconic Series, But It Should Stay Dead

Rumours of a new Silent Hill game are everywhere these days. From supposed industry leaks about studios taking over the series, to outlandish theories from journalists (who should know better) claiming indie devs are actually mere alter-egos for Hideo Kojima, there's an endless stream of fiction designed to get your click. All this circus does is shine a light on an indisputable fact: Silent Hill has suffered enough.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Is Bloober Team Making a New Silent Hill Sequel?

Silent Hill fans haven’t been the most supported group in video games, with franchise owner Konami mostly shying away from AAA development over the last few years. This has led to the series mostly receding into the dark, foggy shadows ever since the cancellation of the Kojima led Silent Hills, which was famously teased via the P.T. demo on PS4. After that cancellation it seemed like Konami had no interest in returning to the series beyond slot machines and skateboards and yet the fans have endlessly speculated about a potential return. Now that return seems even more possible than ever before with a partnership officially announced between Konami and Bloober Team. But is a new Silent Hill game coming from Bloober Team, or is should fans be ready for more disappointment?

Comments / 0

Community Policy