MMA: Edwards wins

Yes, I said it. I’ll probably get flamed for this but it is just a thought. MMA and the UFC in particular might be in need of sanctioning bodies. If you missed it, Ciryl Gane was just booked to fight Derrick Lewis for the interim heavyweight strap at UFC 265. The fight in itself is pretty fun. But what really has fans in a tizzy is the fact that it will be for the interim heavyweight title. You know, the same heavyweight title that Francis N’Gannou won from Stipe Miocic three months ago. Fans and N’Gannou alike are in a rage because of the interim title attached, and arguably their anger is justified. Miocic won the title and waited 4 months, 8 months, and then seven, and seven before losing to DC. DC subsequently waited four months to fight Lewis, nine more months for a rematch with Miocic, then a full year for the trilogy. Stipe then waited another seven to fight N’Gannou again.