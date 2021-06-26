MMA: Edwards wins

Cancel
By Rick Wright
ABQJournal
 15 days ago

In Uncasville, Connecticut, Albuquerque-based MMA light heavyweight Christian Edwards defeated Simon Biyong by unanimous decision Friday on a Bellator card at Mohegan Sun Arena. All three official scorecards read 30-27. Edwards, who trains at Jackson-Wink MMA, is now 5-0. Biyong, of Genova, Italy, drops to 7-2. A minute into the...

