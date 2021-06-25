Help for old windows

WARDSBORO - Drafty windows? High heating bills? Like to have a warmer home and save money? WindowDressers can help. The Wardsboro, Londonderry, and Windham energy committees are joining forces with the nonprofit for a community build this fall, and are currently gathering interest. Their insulating window inserts fit inside of existing windows to let in all the sunlight and views while keeping more heat inside a home. The inserts are high quality and low cost because they are built at barn-raising-style community builds.