NC State baseball head coach Elliott Avent was named the 2021 ABCA/ATEC Atlantic Regional Coach of the Year on Thursday. Avent led the Pack to a 37-19 record this past season and the program's third trip to the College World Series. After a slow start to the season, NC State was one of the hottest teams in college baseball over the last two months of the season. The Pack won 18 of its final 24 ACC contests and advanced to the championship game of the ACC Tournament. In postseason play, NC State swept the Ruston Regional to advance to a Super Regional for the first time since 2013. After dropping the first game of the three-game series against top-seed Arkansas, NC State won the next two to knock out the No. 1 ranked Razorbacks from the tournament. Three of his players recently earned All-America status from DI Baseball.