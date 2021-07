LONDON (AP) — Álvaro Morata has faced all kinds of setbacks at the European Championship. He was widely criticized, threatened with his life and then surprisingly dropped from the team. He looked to have put all that aside with a goal in the semifinals but then he missed a penalty in the shootout and Spain beat Italy. Morata sent his penalty toward the right side but Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma dived to his left and blocked the ball from going into the net. Italy will now play in the final while Morata and Spain are headed home.