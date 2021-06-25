Georgetown Man Arrested by Troopers on Weapon Charges Following Pursuit- Georgetown

Georgetown, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Victor E. Cruz, 23, of Georgetown, on felony weapon and traffic charges following a pursuit Thursday night. On June 24, 2021, at approximately 11:34 p.m., a trooper traveling eastbound on Hardscrabble Road west of Shortly Road observed a Volkswagen Jetta approach from behind at a high rate of speed with its hi-beam headlights on. The trooper pulled the fully marked patrol car to the eastbound shoulder, and the vehicle drove past. The trooper activated the emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Jetta. The vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling until turning on Rodney Street in Homestead Mobile Home Park. Once the Jetta came to a dead-end cul-de-sac on Rodney Street, the driver turned the car into the marked patrol vehicle, striking the front right corner. It then pulled away and drove through the yard of a residence, narrowly missing the corner of a mobile home and trash can. Once back on Rodney Street, it stopped in front of a residence in the 20000 block. The driver was taken into custody, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages was detected. A criminal investigation ensued, and located on his person was a Randall’s Adventure and Training ESEE-5 Knife with a 5.25″ blade. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Victor E. Cruz. Cruz was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes: