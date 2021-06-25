Bailey Boswell's Sentencing Hearing Begins Next Week
A hearing to determine the sentence of Bailey Boswell, 26, begins Monday, June 28, and is scheduled to go on for five days. Boswell was accused of the 2017 murder and dismemberment of 24 year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, and found Guilty on Wednesday, October 4, 2020, of three charges: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains. The jury delivered the verdict after deliberating for less than four hours.fairburyjournalnews.com