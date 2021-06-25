Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Bailey Boswell's Sentencing Hearing Begins Next Week

By Editorials
fairburyjournalnews.com
 15 days ago

A hearing to determine the sentence of Bailey Boswell, 26, begins Monday, June 28, and is scheduled to go on for five days. Boswell was accused of the 2017 murder and dismemberment of 24 year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, and found Guilty on Wednesday, October 4, 2020, of three charges: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains. The jury delivered the verdict after deliberating for less than four hours.

fairburyjournalnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Related
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Second day of death penalty hearing, Boswell’s relationships revealed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — On the second day of Bailey Boswell’s death penalty hearing, Boswell’s attorney showcases Boswell’s upbringing and abusive relationships. “So, when Aubrey Trail shows up, she’s the perfect victim to fall prey to his manipulations and coercion and attempts to dominate her to get what he wants,” said Todd Lancaster, Boswell’s attorney.
Wilber, NESand Hills Express

Lawyers argue aggravating factors in first day of Boswell hearings

WILBER, NE — Attorneys are making their cases for and against the death penalty for Bailey Boswell. In the first of what could be three days of aggravation and mitigation hearings, lawyers rehashed the investigation into the killing and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe. The prosecution is working to prove that...
Wilber, NENews Channel Nebraska

Boswell pleads for life sentence for sake of her daughter

WILBER, NE — Bailey Boswell is asking a three-judge panel not to sentence her to death for the sake of her daughter’s future. Boswell addressed a court for the first time on Friday as part of aggravation/mitigation hearings. The hearings inform the panel, which will determine whether Boswell is sentenced to life in prison or death for her role in the killing and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe.
Saline County, NENews Channel Nebraska

Death penalty hearing for Boswell underway

The fate of a Nebraska woman found guilty in the murder of Sydney Loofe will be decided in court. An aggravation and mitigation hearing to find if Bailey Boswell will get the death penalty or life in prison began on Wednesday in Saline County. She was found guilty of first-degree...
Wilber, NESand Hills Express

Family offers emotional testimony in Boswell hearing, defense trying multiple strategies

WILBER, NE - Bailey Boswell’s attorneys are taking multiple strategies to try to persuade a three-judge panel not to sentence their client to death. Boswell’s aggravation/mitigation hearings continued on Thursday. Defense attorney Todd Lancaster says one of the reasons Boswell should be sentenced to life instead of given the death penalty is out of sympathy for the family, including Boswell’s five-year-old daughter. Four family members testified via recorded videos, including Boswell’s mother Priscilla.
Public Safetywilber-republican.com

Bailey Boswell pleads for her life after three days of hearings

Bailey Boswell, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Sydney Loofe last year, pleaded for her life as she could be the first woman in Nebraska to receive the death …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Public Safetytricityledger.com

Barlow's parole hearing up next

Shannon Dean Barlow was 15-years old when he murdered his stepmother Kathy Victory Hall Barlow, 40, and his stepsister Angel Hall, 12, on Oct. 10, 1993 inside their Nokomis home. Barlow pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. Now 43, Barlow has a hearing scheduled in early August...
Jefferson County, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

Trey Saathoff Returns To Prison

Trey D. Saathoff. 24, of Diller, appeared in District Court on Thursday, July in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for resentencing. Vicky Johnson was the presiding judge.
Fort Wayne, INEvening Star

Eight sentenced in court hearings

AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I June 30 and July 6 and 7. Courtney Hiles of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Harold Hollis of the 5700 block of...
Jefferson County, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

Warrant Issued For Realidy Schram

A warrant has been issued for Realidy A. Schram, age 19, on Thursday, July 8, by Jefferson County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson after failing to appear for re-sentencing on that day. Bond was set in the amount of $10,000 with a condition that she not be released until she appears in court.
Kewanee, ILStar Courier

Henry County Court: This week's preliminary hearings

Alfonso D. Duff, Jr., 26, of Kewanee, appeared on Class X felony home invasion/cause injury, and Class 4 felony criminal damage to government-supported property, with less than $500 in damages. After testimony from the arresting officer, probable cause was found that a felony was committed. Duff remains jailed on $100,000...
Saline County, NE1011now.com

Death penalty hearing for Bailey Boswell begins Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An aggravation and mitigation hearing to determine if Bailey Boswell will get the death penalty or life in prison begins on Wednesday in Saline County. Boswell was found guilty of first-degree murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe last year for the killing that took place in November 2017.

Comments / 0

Community Policy