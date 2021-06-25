Fire Department Wrecks Cars To Save Lives
It may have looked like a demolition derby, but it was actually a training field for firefighters. Fairbury Rural Fire, along with members of several other local fire departments, participated in an Auto Extrication Workshop last weekend, which involved elaborate exercises and a lot of mangled vehicles. Numerous vehicles were staged at Fire Station One in Fairbury to allow rescue crews to practice removing injured passengers from damaged vehicles.fairburyjournalnews.com