The Pony Express rerode from Sacramento, Calif., to St. Joseph, Mo., and passed through Nuckolls County on Friday. Dick Heinrichs, Hebron, was part of the group who re-enacted the cross-country mail service between Oak and Alexandria. Heinrichs said, "It's something that is actual stuff that you can reenact." He said, "The reenactment makes one appreciate the difficulties the Pony Express riders endured to do their jobs." It was Heinrich's 40th year to ride as part of the reenactment. Eighteen of his family members participated in the re-ride this year.