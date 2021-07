Despite the rainy weather at times over the weekend, the Red Bud Firemen’s Picnic was a huge success. “The picnic was great this year,” reported Red Bud Fire Chief Sean Landgraf. “Friday night was our busiest Friday night ever. Saturday, the crowd stuck with us through the rain delay and got to hear the band. I’ve never seen that many people dancing in the rain. Sunday, we had a great turnout for the parade, both with participants and viewers.”