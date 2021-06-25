Fairbury Man Charged With Drug Possession And Assault
John W. Goosman, 60, of Fairbury, appeared in Jefferson County Court on Monday, June 21, with his attorney, Matthew Kosmicki. Linda Bauer was the presiding judge. Goosman is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a class 4 felony punishable by two years in prison, 12 months of post-release supervisoin and a $10,000 fine. He is also charged with third degree domestic assault, a class 1 misdemeanor that carries one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.fairburyjournalnews.com