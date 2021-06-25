Chargers put depth to test in 7-on-7 at Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE — McMinn Central put its depth to the test in its second 7-on-7 event of the summer, just before the TSSAA dead period was set to begin. The Chargers played to a 4-4 tie Thursday at Cumberland County High School despite missing several players who were involved in AAU basketball. The Jets scheduled the Chargers for the passing league event at the beginning of the week, needing a replacement opponent after another school dropped.