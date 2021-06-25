Cancel
The heart of Rome's Colosseum reopens to the public

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heart of the Colosseum itself, an intricate system of underground passageways, cages and rooms where prisoners, animals and gladiators waited to enter the arena, will be opened up to the public on Friday, June 25th, following renovation work funded by Italian fashion group Tod’s.

ARTnews

Rubens and van Gogh Drawings Discovered, Colosseum Chambers Open to Public, and More: Morning Links from June 28, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IN ROME, THE UNDERGROUND CHAMBERS OF THE COLOSSEUM have opened to the public after extensive renovation work, part of a €25 million ($29.8 million) overhaul of the historical site paid for by the luxury firm Tod’s. The New York Times reports that the Italian government has been calling on companies to help care for the nation’s monuments, but that there have been “few takers, save for other fashion brands, like Bulgari, which revamped the Spanish Steps, and Fendi, which cleaned up the Trevi Fountain.” Italy is planning to install a new stage at the ancient ruin, which will be used to host events—but presumably not violent clashes sometimes resulting in death. For that, there is always 2000’s Gladiator . . . which is currently streaming on Netflix.
cntraveler.com

A Look Inside the Colosseum's Long-Hidden Gladiator Tunnels

Nearly two thousand years ago, men at their physical peak would have been readying themselves backstage in Rome for physical combat. They’d have walked from their gym and training areas, through a tunnel into the backstage, and then, when the moment was right, rise via elevator onto the arena floor, where the roar of up to 70,000 spectators, each screaming for their favorite athlete, would greet them.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Tod's Completes Phase Two of Massive Colosseum Renovation

From Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Roman Holiday moment to serving as a venue for some of the most epic haute couture shows of all time, the Roman Colosseum has been a powerful cultural symbol that bridges the border between art and fashion since its inception. So it makes perfect sense that luxury mainstay Tod’s Group has been dedicated to restoring the landmark for more than 10 years.
Texarkana Gazette

Colosseum opens its belly to the public

ROME — For nearly 450 years, the majestic amphitheater known today as the Colosseum provided spectacular, often gory, entertainment for legions of ancient Romans. This week, archaeologists opened its restored warren of underground corridors to the public. Starting in A.D. 80, spectators were thrilled by gladiatorial contests, bloody tussles between...
Beauty & FashionVoice of America

Colosseum’s Newly Restored Hypogeum Opens to Public

ROME - A large, newly restored area of the Colosseum, which used to be the underground backstage of the ancient Roman amphitheater, is now accessible to the public for the first time. Visitors can use a newly constructed wooden walkway to admire the tunnels and chambers under the arena that were used by wild animals and human performers before they joined the action in front of large audiences.
Entertainmenttalesbuzz.com

Roman Colosseum underground tunnels, cages open to public

For the first time in history, the bowels of Rome’s Colosseum are now open for public viewing. The labyrinth of subterranean passageways, rooms and cages from which gladiators and prisoners used to wait before emerging from trap doors into the arena will open to the general population on Friday, a first in the 2,000-year-old amphitheater’s history.

