Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Thank you, Lord

dailypostathenian.com
 16 days ago

Thank you Lord for the awesome and somewhat difficult journey from the milk of your Word to the wisdom of your Word. I have come to honor and cherish the amazing depth of Your love, presence and peace I have found there. Miriam Davis.

www.dailypostathenian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thank You Lord#Your Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
myrgv.com

LETTERS: Joseph forgotten

Catholics all honor and remember the Virgin Mary, but who remembers, Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus? It was Joseph who was the provider and protector of the Holy Family, and I believe it was Joseph, not Mary, who was his biggest influence as they both walked together to work and back.
Louisville, KYsbts.edu

Why Did Jesus’s Teaching Astonish His Hearers?

(Editors’ note: This article is an adapted excerpt from Greg Gilbert’s book Who Is Jesus? (Crossway/9Marks) It was originally published on the Crossway blog.) What was so unusual and so attention-grabbing about Jesus’s teaching?. Part of it was that once people began to challenge him and ask him questions, Jesus...
Preston, KSPratt Tribune

Thank you extended by Hoeme for birthday fun

Thank you to everyone attending my 80th birthday celebration on May 16 this year. It has been 80 years of God's grace and provision. Thank you to my children and grandchildren for making it possible and decorating so nicely. It was very memorable and enjoyable to all who took time...
Teton County, IDTeton Valley News

4H Fundraising Dinner Thank You

Teton County 4H would like to extend a huge thank you to our supporters that helped make our annual Scholarship Fundraising Dinner a success. On Monday, June 28th the 4H community gathered at the fairgrounds to enjoy a pulled pork dinner and bid on items in our silent and live auctions. Thank you to our 4H clubs and families for donating silent auction baskets and homemade dessert for our live auction. A big thank you to Kenny Chambers for donating his time to serve as our auctioneer for the night. We are grateful to our guests who bid generously in our auctions! We would also like to extend a sincere thank you to several local businesses that donated food to our dinner or gift certificates for our auction: 460 Bread, Farmhouse 208, Brakeman Grill, Big Hole BBQ, Victor Emporium, Big Hole Bagels, and Corner Drug. Thank you for supporting our youth! The dinner is our biggest fundraiser of the year and proceeds benefit the 4H Scholarship Fund for Teton County graduates. Thanks to our generous supporters, we have awarded over $40,000 over the years to local graduates. This year’s scholarship recipient was Hailey Chambers who has been involved in 4H for 10 years. Finally, we would like to thank our 4H Advisory Council members (Katie Murdock, Missy Matkin, Hailey Beard, Tracy Beebe, and Regina Beard) for their support and dedication to 4H.
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Letter: Thank You, Yankton Library

We wanted to express our thanks to our wonderful library for the June 21 Monday evening program they provided free for the community. Starr Chief Eagle, a Lakota Hoop Dancer and Storyteller, presented an awesome and very entertaining program sharing stories, language and art of the Lakota people. She was so interesting and it was fun to watch as she brought up all the young children to give them a lesson in hoop dancing. You could tell they were really having a good time.
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

Letter: Thank you Grand Foundation

As the supportive arm for the Grand County Animal Shelter, Grand County Pet Pals would like to thank the Grand Foundation for their generous grant award this year, especially during this very challenging time for nonprofits. We feel so very honored and are appreciative for the support given to us...
networksasia.net

Birthday Celebration Thank You Cards

I regards valued your sharing in my unique college graduation day. On my graduation day, I thank you all for the gift of your visibility. Your daddy and also I such as to go there at least when a week. 1. Thank you for for my birthday celebration. I will [use/enjoy/read/ listen/appropriate verb] it soon. I was excited that you remembered just how much I such as. [I also thank you for concerning the event– consist of if you had a celebration] Review below for instances to thank somebody for attending your birthday event. To thank somebody for birthday blossoms examine the instances right here.
Obituarieschilkatvalleynews.com

Thank you for supporting Harold Beck

Our friend of over 40 years died recently at Chilkat Lake. Doing all that needed to be done from over 2,000 miles away would have been a wholly impossible task without so many friends who stepped up to help. I offer our heartfelt thank-you to Bob Bell, who made countless...
ReligionYankton Daily Press

Why Did Jesus Heal On The Sabbath?

“Jesus healed on the Sabbath because God the Father works every day,” says Marissa, 10. “Since Jesus is his son, he works every day, too. Just think what would happen if God just took a day off!”. Apart from Jesus claiming to be the Messiah, the issue of Sabbath observance...
dailypostathenian.com

Use me Lord

Lord, for the one who experiences the loyalty I have for You, give them sight. Lord, for the one who acknowledges my honor for You, lift them up. Lord, for the one who comes to realize that my tears are a precious gift to You, tear down the walls. Lord,...
ReligionEnid News and Eagle

Finding peace in a chaotic place

My apologies. It’s been a while since I’ve sat at my computer to draft a column for you. It’s not that I’ve not been inspired by what God’s done in my life. It’s just that life has seemingly continued rolling on at a faster clip than I’ve been able to document.
Family RelationshipsDurango Herald

Thank you from the Lucero family

The family of Elizabeth Lucero would like to thank everyone who was there for us. Thank you for the Masses offered, the flowers, the food and all the help to us with everything. God Bless you all. The Lucero Family.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Successful Living: Your life follows your thoughts

I’ve never been a very good swimmer. I grew up on the coast of Virginia where I could literally ride my bike to the waterfront and thoroughly enjoyed any water-related activities, but I wasn’t going to beat anyone in any aquatic competition. In college, I needed physical education credits and...
Religiondailypostathenian.com

The only ovation that matters!

“But he (Stephen), being full of the Holy Spirit, gazed into heaven and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing at the right hand of God, and said, ‘Look! I see the heavens opened and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God!’” — Acts 7:55-56 NKJV.
ReligionWacoTrib.com

Religion: We are all blessed

When I was young, I didn’t use the word “blessed.” I thought it seemed shallow and artificially religious, something you say to sound religious when you didn’t know what else to say. I wasn’t even sure what it meant. But, as I have grown older, I have changed my mind.
Record-Courier

We are God’s hands and feet

Sisters and brothers, got a favorite tool in the garage or kitchen? A fishing pole that always catches fish? Someone, with a whole lot of creativity, designed those tools, didn’t they? The Great Creator of all time designed you and me. Ephesians 2:10 informs us “we are God's workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”
Religiondailypostathenian.com

Sunday School Lesson

Romans 1:8-17 I. Paul’s Thanksgiving. The Book of Romans may be the most influential book ever written. Three stalwarts of the Christian faith were converted through its text: Saint Augustine, Martin Luther, and John Wesley. Romans is still transforming lives today with its doctrinal and theological writings that communicate the fundamentals of humanity’s sin problem and God’s salvation solution. (Vines Expository Bible Notes)
ReligionLewiston Morning Tribune

Look to the Lord to show you his path

Psalm 25:4: “Show me Your ways, O LORD; Teach me Your paths.”. My children were raised to love hunting. Before kindergarten, I taught them how to identify a deer track, how to tell what direction the deer is traveling, and the difference between the track of a buck, doe or fawn. They learned how to follow a trail, the trick of getting your eyes down low to the ground to “see” what the deer might see, and then follow the path the deer would likely follow. I also taught them to give thanks to God for the gifts he gives. They learned well, and freezers well-stocked with savory venison have been the result.

Comments / 0

Community Policy