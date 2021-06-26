Avoid These 5 Mistakes When Scrapping Your Car

If your garage is so full of junk that you can no longer put your car inside it, you are not alone. Fifty-three per cent of drivers with garages never park their cars in them. And 68 per cent of them say it is because they use their garage to store other items. The survey of 2,138 drivers by motoring organisation the RAC found that 30 per cent of those who do not park in their garage say their vehicle is too big to fit through the door.