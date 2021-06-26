BTECH celebrates 50 years with event to elevate community awareness

As many of our fans are probably aware, June is PRIDE MONTH! This time is carved out to advocate for and promote awareness of the LGBTQ+ community. For 20+ years, the Jaguars have been long and proud supporters of JASYMN, and have given over $300,000 towards their initiatives. JASYMN is Northeast Florida's only LGBTQ+ youth center and serves as a model for others throughout the country. This organization assists young people by creating safe spaces, providing health and wholeness services and offering youth development opportunities. JASYMN is currently in the last phase of their historic campaign to complete their local campus and are already 93% to goal! We're calling on our Duval family who are interested in helping them close out this giving campaign. Check out the link below to donate!