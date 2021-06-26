Cancel
BTECH celebrates 50 years with event to elevate community awareness

By Jackson Wilde staff writer
Herald-Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgerland Technical College celebrated 50 years of education on Friday through a public event with live music, free food and several booths showcasing the college’s programs. As a throwback to the school’s founding in 1971, the event sported a ‘70s theme, complete with tie-dye and music appropriate of the era.

