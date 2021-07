The 2021 legislative session is in the books, finally! It’s great to be back home with Janel and the boys, and back in the office at work after months of long days in St. Paul. Much like 2020, it was another strange session. Legislators of both parties worked to complete our work while navigating the changing circumstances of the pandemic. It was challenging at times, but I am proud to say that we worked well across the aisle to finish a comprehensive, bipartisan state budget that will benefit Minnesotans in numerous ways.