Dear Larry: 'You have left your mark on ISU and the community'

You always looked good in red and white! You will always continue to look good in red and white even after you retire. Those colors are happy colors, just like the two of you!. You were both great co-pilots leading the “Redbirds!” Remembering your genuine smile, Larry, always made everyone feel calm. Marlene, you always joined in all the activities. We will always remember lighting up ISU for Rotary’s “End Polio Day.” It was very kind of you to share your personal polio story with all of us.