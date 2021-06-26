Keeta King’s Top 10 Favorite TikTok Recipes

Chef Carla Hall has navigated many careers over the years. She is perhaps best known as a stand-out competitor on "Top Chef" and "Top Chef: All Stars," as well as being a host on "Worst Cooks in America," talk show "The Chew," and many more food television favorites. The best-selling author and television staple's success in the culinary world wasn't a given, however. Hall went to Howard University's business school and worked as an accountant after graduation. After a couple of years, she decided to travel across Europe as a runway and print model, before her passion for food could translate into the possibility of new career. She returned to the U.S., attended culinary school and worked in kitchens around Washington D.C., before starting her own culinary business and specialty cookie line. Today, Hall is also known for writing multiple cooks centered around Soul Food and comfort food.