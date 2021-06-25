St. Mary names new school system director

PADUCAH– The St. Mary Education Committee have selected Monica Hayden to be the next director of the St. Mary School System. Hayden has worked as a Catholic school teacher and administrator for the past 17 years. She has ten years of teaching experience, and seven years as a principal. Hayden has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from California State University. After 11 years as an engineer, she chose to pursue teaching. She went on to earn her Master of Arts in Education and Catholic School Administration from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.