Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

St. Mary names new school system director

By Evan Beebe
wpsdlocal6.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH– The St. Mary Education Committee have selected Monica Hayden to be the next director of the St. Mary School System. Hayden has worked as a Catholic school teacher and administrator for the past 17 years. She has ten years of teaching experience, and seven years as a principal. Hayden has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from California State University. After 11 years as an engineer, she chose to pursue teaching. She went on to earn her Master of Arts in Education and Catholic School Administration from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

www.wpsdlocal6.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Saint Mary, KY
Paducah, KY
Education
City
Paducah, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Education#Catholic Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic prepare for launch

Richard Branson may soon have new bragging rights. The British entrepreneur is aiming to earn his astronaut wings Sunday, attempting to fly to space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. Though just a test flight, the expedition — Virgin Galactic’s first with a full crew — could be a major boost for the company, which is aiming to start commercial flights with paying customers in 2022.
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
The Hill

Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville, Va., has taken down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, marking the end of a years-long effort to have it removed. Videos shared to social media showed the statue being hoisted off its stone base Saturday morning, with some in the crowd cheering as it was removed from the pedestal.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.

Comments / 0

Community Policy