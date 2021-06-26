Cancel
Lawmakers Pass Bill To Put Undocumented Residents On Medicaid

By Ben Botkin
thelundreport.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon House lawmakers want to expand Medicaid so it covers Oregonians who would otherwise be ineligible because they are not legal immigrants. The House late Thursday passed House Bill 3352, also called Cover All People, to bring Medicaid coverage to Oregonians who would be eligible for the safety-net health coverage but for their immigration status. The bill passed 37-21 along party lines and now goes to the Senate.

