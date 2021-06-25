Cancel
Pfizer halts Chantix distribution after finding carcinogen

By Maia Anderson
beckershospitalreview.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer is halting global distribution of its drug Chantix after finding some pills contain elevated levels of nitrosamines, a likely carcinogen, Bloomberg reported June 24. Chantix is used to help people stop smoking. Pfizer is recalling certain lots of the drug, but it didn't say how many. It also didn't say which nitrosamines it found in the drug or how the carcinogens got into the pills, Bloomberg reported.

