Lead ImageDior Spring/Summer 2022 MenswearPhotography by Morgan O’Donovan. How do you define an ‘artist’ at the start of the 21st century – over 100 years since Duchamp inverted a urinal and called it ‘Fountain’? After a series of Dior collections exploring the idea of artistic collaboration with fine art figures from KAWS to Raymond Pettibon to Peter Doig, reflecting Christian Dior’s own background as an art lover and gallerist before he became a couturier, for his Spring/Summer 2022 menswear show Kim Jones widened the brief. After Doig – the most painterly of contemporary painters – he turned to Travis Scott, the Houston-born musician, for a deep-rooted, fully-fledged artistic collaboration inspired by the personal style of a leading musician. It was quite a trip.