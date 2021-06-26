Cancel
Naperville, IL

Employee acts like Monarch Landing's very own 'virtual assistant'

By Submitted by Monarch Landing
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe's like Monarch Landing's very own Alexa app; if you have a question about almost anything, she's able to answer it immediately. Ashley Broderick, a resident of Sugar Grove, has worked at Monarch Landing senior living community in Naperville for the past five years. During that time, she's gotten married, had two children, earned advanced academic degrees, worked full-time, held internships, and learned the answers to many questions.

Chicago, IL
