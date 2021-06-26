Obituary for Jahari Stephon McCutchins

MR. JAHARI STEPHON McCUTCHINS – Age 31, of Summerville, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 from injuries received from automobile accident. He was born on November 23, 1989. He was preceded by by his grandparents, Eula and George McCutchins, great grandparents, James and Willie Mosteller, great great grandparents, John and Clara Johnson, and Ben Perry, aunts, Mona McCutchins, Anita McCutchins, Deborah Perry, uncles, Al McCutchins, and cousin, Isaiah McCutchins. Jahari graduated from Chattooga High School, and he attended the University Of West Alabama on a football scholarship. He was a member of World Church Of The Living God, and was employed at Roper Corporation for one year. His favorite hobbies were basketball, working out, traveling, spending time with his children and family.