Travis Shan Townsend, 48, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his residence. Travis was a native and lifelong resident of Athens. He was the son of the late George Townsend. Travis was a former security officer with Murray Guard. He was an excellent basketball player and loved to play. Travis is survived by mother, Vickie Howard Townsend of Athens; step-sister, Georgia Ann Hinden; brother, John Townsend; cousins, Susette McCoy and Misty Handland, both of Marianna, Fla.; and aunt, Launa Howard. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ziegler Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Spring Creek Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Travis Shan Townsend.