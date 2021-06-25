Delesha Arlene Boland, 57, of Athens passed away on June 22, 2021. She was born on Nov. 18, 1963 in Chattanooga. Delesha loved to read and work with flowers in her yard. She was a CNA for 36 years. Above all, she loved her family and spending time with them. She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Hamby. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 43 years, Robert Boland; mother, Tommie Smith; children, Robby Boland (Krystil), Kenneth Boland (Katie), and Amanda Robinson (Arlis); siblings, Sondra, Trish, Herbie, Jeffrey, and Michael; grandchildren, Chastity Boland, Ashley Boland, and Annlee Boland. Delesha’s family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Cleveland Chapel of Companion Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow at 6 p.m. Share a personal memory of Delesha or condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service and the Cody family are honored to assist the Boland family with these arrangements.