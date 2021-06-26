Cancel
‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s Huge DC Villain

By Matt Singer
94.3 Lite FM
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: Here’s the new official trailer for The Suicide Squad:. ORIGINAL POST: There’s a surprise waiting for DC Comics fans on YouTube this morning: A brand-new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But instead of posting the trailer on the DC or Warner Bros’ YouTube channels, the ad is lurking in the actual ads on YouTube. You’ve just got to get lucky and have it come up when you click to another video on YouTube.

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
